App ban: Never mind the collateral damage

Chinese apps were fast gaining popularity in India before a mid-June border skirmish soured relations between Beijing and New Delhi. Among the actions taken by India was a ban on such widely-used apps as TikTok and CamScanner. These were thought to be acting on behalf of China’s authoritarian government, which is seen to have scant regard for international norms and individual freedoms. The charges may not have been proven, but given the prevailing tensions with China, the government can hardly be faulted for taking action. The thing with apps, though, is that they can easily adopt a new identity and sneak back in. That may be what prompted India’s follow-up ban.