Apple has its eyes set

A recent rise in privacy concerns could have drawn people to Apple's products, which are seen to be slightly safer and more virus-resistant than Android smartphones, thanks in part to the technical cohesion afforded by its’ hardware and software having been designed together
Notwithstanding the severe disruption last month at a south Indian facility of Wistron where iPhones are made, Apple has done rather well in the country. Its domestic iPhone sales have doubled from a year earlier to 1.5 million units in the quarter ended 31 December, making this its best ever figure for India, according to a report that cites data from Counterpoint and CyberMedia.
Apple’s direct outreach to customers through its online store that opened in September must have helped. Also, a recent rise in privacy concerns could have drawn people to its products, which are seen to be slightly safer and more virus-resistant than Android smartphones, thanks in part to the technical cohesion afforded by Apple’s hardware and software having been designed together. Local production, since 2017, of its relatively inexpensive entry-level SE model has let it offer tempting prices, too. In mid-2020, it launched an SE handset that did not look very different from fancier models and this was a hot-seller during the festive season. Now the company plans to raise production in India (and Vietnam), as a report by Nikkei Asia says. Good decision, that.
