Apple quartered

Apple Computer, the world’s first company whose shares are worth over $2 trillion taken together, has decided to split each of them into four. Existing shareholders will get four shares for each old one, with the new ones bearing one-fourth the face value. The stock’s price listed for trading on markets will go down too, of course, though additional demand for it could see it selling for more than a fourth. The idea of Apple’s move, after all, is to make its equity more accessible to those with low purchase budgets.

Last week, Apple’s scrip had closed at nearly $500, reckoned to be too expensive for retail investors looking to get a slice of its earnings. As a company that traces its origin to a desire to make computers for ordinary folk (“for the rest of us" in co-founder Steve Jobs’ phrase), it makes sense to open its ownership out further. Judging by the company’s past record, it seems to consider a price around $100 ideal. This was roughly the level its last stock split achieved, when each share was halved, back in 2014.

Stock splits are a classic tool. Indian companies with soaring stock prices tend to use them too. Right now, India has several stocks trading at rather high values. The Indian software major, TCS, for example, has been above ₹2,000 for some time now. So too, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Another stock that’s ruling high in absolute terms is Britannia. A split may help them attract a wider set of stock buyers. Companies that want long-horizon investors, however, should lay special emphasis on the dividend yield they offer. Indian firms tend to do poorly on annual pay-outs. A stock that rewards owners well could stand apart.





