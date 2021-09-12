Apple’s epic bug

Apple recently began to loosen its transaction clamps. Apps offering media content may charge independently, for example, and others have been allowed to email users payment alternatives. Still, the company needs to relook its app policy and ask itself if the money made off apps is worth the damage done to its brand image by closer scrutiny of how it wields its clout. A duopoly in price-collusion can have the same effect as a monopoly. As India’s competition regulator probes the domestic scenario, the ‘gateway control’ exercised by the big two app stores may come into focus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}