Arbitrary waiver

The government appears to have had a change of heart on the issue of borrowers having to pay “interest on interest" on loans for the covid moratorium period. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Saturday, it said it would get that bit of the liability waived on borrowings of up to ₹2 crore. Earlier, the Centre had been reluctant to consider even that much, as it feared that the finances of lenders would get overstretched.

The announcement was welcomed not just by small business and retail loan-takers who had opted for the deferral, but also banks, because it is the government that will foot the bill. Given the low loan limit for waiver eligibility, it may not cost the Centre more than an estimated ₹7,000 crore. This sum isn’t too burdensome, and so the fiscal impact would be small. So, all’s well that ends well? Not quite. What remains unclear is the principle that the government wishes to uphold. If a “moratorium" was to entail genuine relief, then the clock on interest should’ve stopped ticking for the entire period, and this logic of a freeze should apply to all loans, regardless of size. Instead, what we have is an arbitrary halfway measure.

