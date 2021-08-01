Arrow wizardry

It helped that Hyundai’s chief Chung Eui-sun was an aficionado of the sport. As head of the Korean Archery Association, he deployed his company’s vision recognition, artificial intelligence and other tools to chisel out better equipment and train archers. It created a contraption to pick the best arrows. It also came up with pulse sensors to enhance feedback analysis and ensure better anxiety training. Apart from customized grips, designed with scans of archers’ hands, the carmaker also gave each of them a customized app for meditation. We haven’t won a gold since Abhinav Bindra’s back in 2008. India Inc. should take inspiration from the South Korean example and try tilting the glittery odds our way.

