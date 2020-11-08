Art of the heal

Although India’s trade ties with America should get smoother, on the whole, thanks to a predictable foreign policy assured by a Joe Biden presidency, our information technology (IT) sector has special reason to be optimistic. Donald Trump had put a squeeze on H-1B work visas given to Indian workers as part of his anti-immigration drive. Biden’s campaign, however, called for a lowering of drawbridges again for this nation of immigrants to welcome people from elsewhere.

Once Biden assumes office in January, an easier visa regime ought to be on the cards. If so, Indian IT exporters might no longer need to bear wage bills inflated by their adaptation to a policy that discouraged non-US citizens from taking well-paid jobs in the US. For a long stretch of modern history, America’s allure rested on the confidence with which it gave the talented from around the world new opportunities to make the best of themselves. The success of multicultural hubs of innovation, such as Silicon Valley, has borne testimony to the value-creation power of openness. “We don’t care where you came from, only where you want to go" was the real art of America’s deal. It needs to heal, too.

