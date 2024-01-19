 ASER math gap: Can AI make up? | Mint

ASER math gap: Can AI make up?

Livemint 1 min read 19 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
The Annual Status of Education Report’s revelation is bad news in the context of a rising premium on math skills as we undergo a tech-led economic shift.
Summary

  • That more than half of rural India’s 14-18-year-olds can’t do a three-digit arithmetic division raises the worry of an underskilled youth bulge. AI may help with basic math, but it won't help develop reasoning as a skill.

The Annual Status of Education Report’s revelation that more than half of rural India’s 14-18-year-olds can’t do a three-digit arithmetic division, as the latest round of this survey has found, raises the worry of a weak demographic dividend on account of an underskilled youth bulge. It’s also bad news in the context of a rising premium on math skills as we undergo a tech-led economic shift. 

Could artificial intelligence (AI) leap to the rescue? An inclusive society, after all, must cushion all cognitive variation, including a rare condition called dyscalculia, the math version of dyslexia that hampers human calculations. Although most rural kids can’t have this constraint, surely, and schooling cannot acquit itself, AI bots designed to overcome it could conceivably see such students through, so long as their other skills are sharpened. This proviso, however, seems at risk of not being met evenly across India. Not because language gaps have also been identified, but due to inadequate emphasis placed on logic as a discipline. 

AI agents can add up numbers, split eatery bills, etc, but can they reason on people’s behalf without encroaching on human agency? Unlikely. Our skills deficit won’t be easy to bridge. 

