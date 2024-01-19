ASER math gap: Can AI make up?
Summary
- That more than half of rural India’s 14-18-year-olds can’t do a three-digit arithmetic division raises the worry of an underskilled youth bulge. AI may help with basic math, but it won't help develop reasoning as a skill.
The Annual Status of Education Report’s revelation that more than half of rural India’s 14-18-year-olds can’t do a three-digit arithmetic division, as the latest round of this survey has found, raises the worry of a weak demographic dividend on account of an underskilled youth bulge. It’s also bad news in the context of a rising premium on math skills as we undergo a tech-led economic shift.