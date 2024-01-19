Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  ASER math gap: Can AI make up?

ASER math gap: Can AI make up?

Livemint

  • That more than half of rural India’s 14-18-year-olds can’t do a three-digit arithmetic division raises the worry of an underskilled youth bulge. AI may help with basic math, but it won't help develop reasoning as a skill.

The Annual Status of Education Report’s revelation is bad news in the context of a rising premium on math skills as we undergo a tech-led economic shift.

The Annual Status of Education Report’s revelation that more than half of rural India’s 14-18-year-olds can’t do a three-digit arithmetic division, as the latest round of this survey has found, raises the worry of a weak demographic dividend on account of an underskilled youth bulge. It’s also bad news in the context of a rising premium on math skills as we undergo a tech-led economic shift.

The Annual Status of Education Report’s revelation that more than half of rural India’s 14-18-year-olds can’t do a three-digit arithmetic division, as the latest round of this survey has found, raises the worry of a weak demographic dividend on account of an underskilled youth bulge. It’s also bad news in the context of a rising premium on math skills as we undergo a tech-led economic shift.

Could artificial intelligence (AI) leap to the rescue? An inclusive society, after all, must cushion all cognitive variation, including a rare condition called dyscalculia, the math version of dyslexia that hampers human calculations. Although most rural kids can’t have this constraint, surely, and schooling cannot acquit itself, AI bots designed to overcome it could conceivably see such students through, so long as their other skills are sharpened. This proviso, however, seems at risk of not being met evenly across India. Not because language gaps have also been identified, but due to inadequate emphasis placed on logic as a discipline.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Could artificial intelligence (AI) leap to the rescue? An inclusive society, after all, must cushion all cognitive variation, including a rare condition called dyscalculia, the math version of dyslexia that hampers human calculations. Although most rural kids can’t have this constraint, surely, and schooling cannot acquit itself, AI bots designed to overcome it could conceivably see such students through, so long as their other skills are sharpened. This proviso, however, seems at risk of not being met evenly across India. Not because language gaps have also been identified, but due to inadequate emphasis placed on logic as a discipline.

AI agents can add up numbers, split eatery bills, etc, but can they reason on people’s behalf without encroaching on human agency? Unlikely. Our skills deficit won’t be easy to bridge.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.