Auto sector: A vroom story with room for more
Summary
- High festive-season demand helped November notch up India’s largest monthly vehicle sales on record. Not just cars, two-wheelers too.
November’s auto sales figures are splendid. Over 2.85 million vehicles were sold last month, according to data released on Wednesday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. This is the highest monthly figure on record, roundly beating the previous high of 2.57 million units in March 2020, a point when a transition from Bharat Stage 4 emission norms to Stage 6 rules had led many customers to advance their purchases to beat anticipated price hikes.