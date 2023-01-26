Among the grand showcases of the Republic Day parade is the might of our armed forces, whose big war weaponry is put on display each year. This year was no different, but it did have a twist. Only Made-in-India weapon systems were on display. The indigenously developed light combat helicopter Prachand, K-9 Vajra howitzers, battle-tank Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles and our quick-reaction fighting vehicles were among the show-pieces that trundled along Kartavya Path. There was also the Brahmos missile. Our growing self-reliance in military hardware is a matter of pride, for being able to defend the country without importing supplies is a key measure of strategic autonomy. While India has played its geopolitical cards well, with equations maintained with countries on both sides of a global divide that deepened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and neutrality has multiple advantages, we must cover the risk of technology denial as well. A push for equipment made at home also boosts domestic manufacturing. A country that makes its own arms is not just more secure, it has a better chance of enjoying positive economic spillovers.