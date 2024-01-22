Ayodhya on screens: A B-school case study in marketing?
Summary
- Multiplex major PVR Inox's tie-up with a news channel to screen the Ram temple consecration in more than 160 theatres across over 70 cities seems aimed at generating goodwill for this new combo brand.
The weekend before Monday’s Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya saw a political row erupt over live screenings in Tamil Nadu, with the state government denying curbs amid reports of cancellations. Market forces, meanwhile, suggest high demand across India for big-screen telecasts.