Ayodhya on screens: A B-school case study in marketing?

The weekend before Monday’s Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya saw a political row erupt over live screenings in Tamil Nadu, with the state government denying curbs amid reports of cancellations. Market forces, meanwhile, suggest high demand across India for big-screen telecasts.

It could explain why multiplex major PVR Inox struck a tie-up with a news channel to screen the event in more than 160 theatres across over 70 cities. Scheduled from 11am to 1pm, tickets priced at a flat rate of ₹100, inclusive of a popcorn-beverage combo, saw brisk sell-outs in many cities as word spread. The format, as PVR Inox’s co-chief executive officer Gautam Dutta reportedly said, “connects the devotees with this celebration in a truly unique manner."

Part of its uniqueness is in its selling proposition, especially the refreshments bundled in. As these act as an added incentive for cinema-goers who are accustomed to higher prices, it’s more than momentary marketing. It seems aimed at generating goodwill for a combo brand created by last year’s merger of PVR and Inox that made news for the market dominance it acquired. Its Ayodhya screenings could make a B-school case study.