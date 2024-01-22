Hello User
Ayodhya on screens: A B-school case study in marketing?

  • Multiplex major PVR Inox's tie-up with a news channel to screen the Ram temple consecration in more than 160 theatres across over 70 cities seems aimed at generating goodwill for this new combo brand.

A glimpse of the illuminated Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as preparations are underway ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The weekend before Monday’s Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya saw a political row erupt over live screenings in Tamil Nadu, with the state government denying curbs amid reports of cancellations. Market forces, meanwhile, suggest high demand across India for big-screen telecasts.

It could explain why multiplex major PVR Inox struck a tie-up with a news channel to screen the event in more than 160 theatres across over 70 cities. Scheduled from 11am to 1pm, tickets priced at a flat rate of 100, inclusive of a popcorn-beverage combo, saw brisk sell-outs in many cities as word spread. The format, as PVR Inox’s co-chief executive officer Gautam Dutta reportedly said, “connects the devotees with this celebration in a truly unique manner."

Part of its uniqueness is in its selling proposition, especially the refreshments bundled in. As these act as an added incentive for cinema-goers who are accustomed to higher prices, it’s more than momentary marketing. It seems aimed at generating goodwill for a combo brand created by last year’s merger of PVR and Inox that made news for the market dominance it acquired. Its Ayodhya screenings could make a B-school case study.

