The disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, and the international suspicion it has fomented of China’s role in its handling, could result in global value chains being reconfigured. Companies based in the US, Japan, South Korea and other countries are reportedly keen to shift operations out of China. If India can attract these movers, it could draw billions of dollars in investment that would generate jobs in large numbers. To grab this opportunity, India’s government is reported to have identified 10 sectors—electrical goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electronics, heavy engineering, solar equipment, food processing, chemicals and textiles—for special attention.

More significantly, to lure foreign companies, the Centre is said to have identified 461,589 hectares of land for their use. The details of the programme are sketchy, but some investors may still be looking for clear signs of legislative action to minimize land-related risks. Our rigid land acquisition laws have deterred investors in the past, and efforts to revise them were stalled in the early part of the current regime’s first term. The brouhaha over legislative attempts back then revealed it to be a high-sensitivity issue. Under current laws, a company in need of land for a project must negotiate purchases with owners directly, an onerous process that often sees prices spike once it begins and ransom-sized demands made by a few who hold out till the end. The proposed law aimed to push tail-end bargainers into parting with their land at a formula-based rate of compensation if four-fifths of the area’s owners chose to sell. Job recruitment for local residents was meant to act as an incentive. This bill, however, was never enacted.

Presumably, the plots newly identified by the Centre are ready for use. But land is a state subject and ownership titles in many places are messy. To raise investor confidence, it would be best if complete clarity is provided on the exact status of the land parcels being offered and the terms that go with it. An assurance of policy stability would help, too.

Share Via