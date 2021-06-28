Backstops for loans

A relief plan was necessitated by the trail of devastation left by India’s second wave of covid. Although most supply chains did not snap this time, demand took a beating. The big question is whether credit programmes can give our economy a sufficient stimulus. Loan guarantees seem to be the government’s first resort in such an economic crunch, but these tools operate rather slowly, through banks and state-run agencies, and have limited impact on demand. For an effective rescue, we’d need generous direct spending, with cash upfront. Monday’s ₹23,220 crore earmarked for public healthcare is a good sign.