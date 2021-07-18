Bad bank on its way

An active market for bad debt has long eluded us, and we have seen various mechanisms to lighten banks of their burden underperform their promise. Neither a wide-ranging asset reconstruction law nor debt recovery tribunals helped. And asset reconstruction companies that already exist have not had an easy run, partly because of fluctuating norms for the acquisition of non-performing assets. How well NARCL will perform may depend on whether RBI uses its launch as an occasion to re-examine the whole business of buying impaired assets from the perspective of proper price discovery. Auction formats can always be improved upon.

