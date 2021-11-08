Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Banking outreach

Banking outreach

11:35 PM IST Livemint

Women banking correspondents play a vital role not just in enrolling other women, but also in getting them to use bank facilities, and many more of them would help

At 14.7 in 2020, up from 13.6 in 2015, India now has more bank branches per 100,000 adults than China and even a country as developed as Germany. So says a State Bank of India report. Credit has been accorded to the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, expansion of digital infrastructure and an outreach by banking correspondents. Interestingly, SBI also found that crime and the consumption of intoxicants fell in areas where banking services had reached.

Correlation and causation are not easy to separate in analysing intoxicant-use trends. Perhaps better-channelled state subsidies had something to do with it. But even if a causal link between banking-service coverage and general sobriety seems tenuous, the benefits of reaching out to Indians far and wide are so obvious that the pursuit of financial inclusion needs all the backing it can get. Within this effort, what needs to be addressed as a priority is the gender gap that prevails. Women banking correspondents play a vital role not just in enrolling other women, but also in getting them to use bank facilities, and many more of them would help. But perhaps the country also needs a comprehensive plan for affirmative action on this.

