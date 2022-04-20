Banks as backers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Supreme Court’s order takes into account the fact that the builder was supposed to pay EMIs for buyers until they were given possession of their houses. But since that did not happen, it was Amrapali that defaulted.
On Tuesday, India’s Supreme Court directed banks to waive penalties imposed on Amrapali homebuyers and treat their loan accounts as “standard" and not non-performing. The court’s order takes into account the fact that the builder was supposed to pay EMIs for buyers until they were given possession of their houses. But since that did not happen, it was Amrapali that defaulted. Banks, however, can recover the money they’re owed once the developer’s customers get their homes.
The contractual specifics of Amrapali’s case apart, most home purchase agreements are slanted in favour of builders and banks, leaving very little space for homebuyers to exercise what should be their due rights. Ironically, advertisements by developers liberally use bank-loan deals to attract buyers, who often assume bank backing for projects. Yet, if builders fail to meet their commitments, banks pursue homebuyers for dues. This may be in accordance with the law, but people left with a debt burden instead of a place to live feel particularly betrayed by banks whose association with a project led them to opt for it. This is a market that suffers too many credibility gaps. Banks must exercise greater care.
