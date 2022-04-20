Banks as backers

The contractual specifics of Amrapali’s case apart, most home purchase agreements are slanted in favour of builders and banks, leaving very little space for homebuyers to exercise what should be their due rights. Ironically, advertisements by developers liberally use bank-loan deals to attract buyers, who often assume bank backing for projects. Yet, if builders fail to meet their commitments, banks pursue homebuyers for dues. This may be in accordance with the law, but people left with a debt burden instead of a place to live feel particularly betrayed by banks whose association with a project led them to opt for it. This is a market that suffers too many credibility gaps. Banks must exercise greater care.