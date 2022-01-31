‘Barbell’ balance

India’s latest Economic Survey offers a healthy revival picture and projects 8-8.5% growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2022-23. Barring shocks, that is, but after this year’s recovery of output lost to covid, so it would imply a real expansion of our economy since 2019-20 of roughly the same quantum. The Survey reports the Centre’s fiscal situation as comfortable, thanks to buoyant tax revenues, and portrays its “Barbell" pandemic rescue as a success in offering safety nets to the hard-hit while calibrating its stimulus-response through the use of “Bayesian" data updates. Unscrambled, this means doses designed on evolving estimates. But given the uneven outcomes, it’s also clear we had too little money and precision spending spelt some hard choices.