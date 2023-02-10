Bard is not just a fabulous name for a chatbot, its impending launch by Google was expected to signal that the race for artificial omniscience, led so far by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has been joined in earnest. Bard’s early attempts at awe-inspiration, however, saw it stumble over a simple matter of fact, a let-down that wiped about $100 billion off the market value of Google’s owner Alphabet Inc. Meanwhile, Microsoft, reported to be betting $10 billion on OpenAI, declared it would use the same algorithmic smarts to power its search engine, Bing, which directly rivals Google’s mainstay. Has Alphabet broken into a sweat? Well, we won’t know till we get to test Bard. Its edge, some suspect, will not lie in its literary skills, with its name just a decoy, but in its ability to crunch out answers based on live data online. It has promised “fresh, high-quality responses", after all, while ChatGPT is blank on news queries since it’s fed with pre-2022 stuff. Either way, this Big Tech contest to be our wise buddy will hog capital for sure, as making artificial smartness drop human jaws is a costly enterprise. But perceptions can also shift very fast; if divinity can sport a know-it-all halo, why not a whizkid chatbot?