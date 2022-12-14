Pandemic times have been odd in myriad ways, but among the economic surprises was seeing America’s inflation go higher than India’s earlier this year. It sent the US central bank, with a much tighter target, on a steeper policy rate-raising spree than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Some price moderation in November may have relieved the US Federal Reserve a bit, but that country’s 7.1% print was still well above its average 2% target, while our 5.9% year-on-year retail figure last month was under RBI’s limit. Are we faring better on price stability? Relative to goals, yes. But neither country’s policymakers can relax till core inflation, shorn of volatile food and fuel, softens convincingly. This is a measure that reveals generalized upward pressure that’s unlikely to ease swiftly after a commodity shock subsides. America’s core inflation in November was reported at 6%, while India’s is around the same. As a recent note by Nomura said, “In our estimate, core inflation remained largely sticky at around 6%, suggesting that underlying inflationary pressures are yet to abate." So, while a scramble back from errors of dismissing inflation as transitory might be ending, the battle of the bulge isn’t.