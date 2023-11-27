comScore

Be Indian, marry in India

Livemint 1 min read 27 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Sometimes, a key motivation behind overseas knot-tying is a simple desire to secure some privacy by escaping an intrusive public glare.
Sometimes, a key motivation behind overseas knot-tying is a simple desire to secure some privacy by escaping an intrusive public glare.

Summary

  • It’ll help the local economy, sure: But how to-be-weds spend their money and where should be their own prerogative. Let’s not send them on a guilt trip.

Taking the “Vocal for Local" theme forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he has been troubled by a rising trend of Indians holding weddings outside India. If these celebrations are held domestically, then Indian money will stay within the country and “the people of the country will get an opportunity to be of some service at your weddings," he said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address. 

Modi did not elaborate, but it would be interesting to know if official data underlies his observation or it’s based on anecdotal evidence of what the rich and famous are inclined towards. True, the economic argument in favour of local weddings may hold merit, especially if the trend is starting to encompass more than just India’s elite. The question, however, is whether moral tabs are needed. Sometimes, a key motivation behind overseas knot-tying is a simple desire to secure some privacy by escaping an intrusive public glare. 

Even otherwise, we needn’t begrudge people who want to celebrate their special occasions in places they consider special. How they spend their money, and where, should be their very own prerogative. Let’s not send well-off to-be-weds on a guilt trip. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App