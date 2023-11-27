Be Indian, marry in India

Taking the “Vocal for Local" theme forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he has been troubled by a rising trend of Indians holding weddings outside India. If these celebrations are held domestically, then Indian money will stay within the country and “the people of the country will get an opportunity to be of some service at your weddings," he said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.

Modi did not elaborate, but it would be interesting to know if official data underlies his observation or it’s based on anecdotal evidence of what the rich and famous are inclined towards. True, the economic argument in favour of local weddings may hold merit, especially if the trend is starting to encompass more than just India’s elite. The question, however, is whether moral tabs are needed. Sometimes, a key motivation behind overseas knot-tying is a simple desire to secure some privacy by escaping an intrusive public glare.

Even otherwise, we needn’t begrudge people who want to celebrate their special occasions in places they consider special. How they spend their money, and where, should be their very own prerogative. Let’s not send well-off to-be-weds on a guilt trip.