Be Indian, marry in India
Summary
- It’ll help the local economy, sure: But how to-be-weds spend their money and where should be their own prerogative. Let’s not send them on a guilt trip.
Taking the “Vocal for Local" theme forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he has been troubled by a rising trend of Indians holding weddings outside India. If these celebrations are held domestically, then Indian money will stay within the country and “the people of the country will get an opportunity to be of some service at your weddings," he said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.