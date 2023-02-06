Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Beijing’s to blame

1 min read . 12:55 AM IST Livemint
The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US.

The US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that Beijing claimed had only strayed into American airspace by accident

In a season of airship talk, with Zeppelin’s Hindenburg fire of 1937 revived as a side-discussion by a financial scandal, the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that Beijing claimed had only strayed into American airspace by accident. It was the globular kind rather than the oblong blips used for espionage by Germany in World War I, but America saw it as a clear and present threat. The unauthorized flying object was downed by a missile fired by a fighter jet, with the debris falling off the South Carolina coast from where it could be retrieved up for examination. China protested, saying it was meant for meteorological purposes, but for a country equipped with precision technology that can strike a moving satellite in space, this story is too hard to swallow. In any case, similar balloon sightings elsewhere suggest an ulterior motive. Diplomatic relations across the Pacific have turned frosty, with the US secretary of state cancelling a planned visit to China. In this instance, it looks like Beijing’s fault. It should’ve acted with circumspection. Our common global interests mustn’t end up held hostage by yet another cold war that splits the globe apart.

