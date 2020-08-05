Beirut’s 'Hiroshima' moment: Accident or attack?

An enormous blast rocked the port area of Lebanon’s capital Beirut late Tuesday, leaving several dead and hundreds injured. It caused extensive damage, much of it from shockwaves, though its cause seemed shrouded in a vast white puff—if captured video clips can be trusted—that formed a huge mushroom cloud over the site. The Lebanese security chief was reported by Al Jazeera as having traced it to a warehouse that had “highly explosive material", reckoned to be ammonium nitrate. There is no coherent indication so far of what might have led to this.

Lebanese politics tends to be volatile. It had a civil war in the 80s and 90s that hasn’t entirely been settled, and sectarian strife erupts too frequently for comfort. Just hours before the explosion, Beirut witnessed a scuffle between anti-government protesters and security forces. Also, street tensions are said to have risen as a UN-backed tribunal prepares to deliver a verdict on four Hizbullah men charged with the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, a leader playing for peace among diverse groups who was seen as a stout opponent of Syrian and Iranian meddling in Lebanese affairs.

Lebanese politics tends to be volatile. It had a civil war in the 80s and 90s that hasn't entirely been settled, and sectarian strife erupts too frequently for comfort. Just hours before the explosion, Beirut witnessed a scuffle between anti-government protesters and security forces. Also, street tensions are said to have risen as a UN-backed tribunal prepares to deliver a verdict on four Hizbullah men charged with the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, a leader playing for peace among diverse groups who was seen as a stout opponent of Syrian and Iranian meddling in Lebanese affairs.

Whether the blast was an accident, act of external aggression, or a terror attack may not be known until a reliable probe is carried out. Beirut City’s Governor Marwan Aboud likened the blast to “Hiroshima", and the intensity of what’s visible in video clips suggests that it wasn’t much of an exaggeration. Across the world, nails are being bitten. Nobody wants another round of hostilities to break out in the region.