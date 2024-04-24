Best foot forward: Will local sizes help?
Summary
- An Indian shoe size system has been developed by researchers after a pan-India survey that involved taking 3D scans of Indians' feet to study how they are typically shaped. Are we going to get better shoe comfort if it’s adopted?
As India strives for more locally made stuff, here’s one more thing that could join the list: a shoe size system. Christened Bha, it has been developed by researchers at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR–CLRI), which works under the ministry of commerce, after a pan-India survey of 101,880 individuals that involved taking 3D scans of their feet to study how Indian feet are typically shaped.