On Thursday, Hyundai opened bookings for its Venue N-line sport-utility vehicle that’s set for an Indian launch early next month. Auto enthusiasts will have more to be excited about than just the SUV. The launch will take place in the metaverse, and the Korean automaker, known for selling tech-loaded cars, has readied an app for the purpose. On it, prospective customers will be offered various vehicle-related and other virtual experiences. They would even be able to test drive the new vehicle in the metaverse and customize it as they like.