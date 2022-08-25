OPEN APP
On Thursday, Hyundai opened bookings for its Venue N-line sport-utility vehicle that’s set for an Indian launch early next month. Auto enthusiasts will have more to be excited about than just the SUV. The launch will take place in the metaverse, and the Korean automaker, known for selling tech-loaded cars, has readied an app for the purpose. On it, prospective customers will be offered various vehicle-related and other virtual experiences. They would even be able to test drive the new vehicle in the metaverse and customize it as they like.

Somewhat gimmicky, it may seem, but Hyundai’s move is significant for the corporate legitimacy it confers on the idea of an entire virtual world as a place for real-world business. To marketers, it may look like just another digital utility for online outreach. This, however, ignores why the concept has raised eyebrows. A privately run metaverse with its own cryptocurrency could aspire to fulfil a famous “Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace" published in 1996. The authority of elected governments over any winner-takes-all consolidator of the virtual world could be challenged. It’s not just another marketing tool.

