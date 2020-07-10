Beware an encounter raj

The applause that his death appears to have received from some people should dismay us still further. This reminds of a similar public response after four rape accused were killed by cops in a supposed encounter in Hyderabad last year. No matter what people think of those seen as outlaws, it is dangerous for a society to ignore the basics of justice. It is not for police officers or their political masters to decide matters of life and death, no matter how grave the accusations. Dubey is said to have been a local tough who fell out with his politician patrons, and his survival could have helped investigators work out his gang’s operations. Not only is that chance gone, few seem to care for judicial principles that apply to all—without which we’d be a deeply flawed democracy.