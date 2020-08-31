Beware the future

Unless the economy swings up miraculously, India will have to reckon with a rash of insolvencies at some point. In July, RBI warned that dud loans could swell from 8.5% to 12.5% of advances by the end of 2020-21. If debt rejigs push this crisis further away, we might find lenders weighed down by bad debt just when we need ample credit to aid a post-covid recovery. Bankruptcy courts could get overwhelmed, too. This could thwart our project of getting banks into good shape and allowing a smooth reallocation of business resources for the sake of economic efficiency. In saving the day, we mustn’t lose sight of the day after.