Malaysia has reportedly detected a new strain of coronavirus that is 10 times more infectious. This should worry the whole world, but India may need to sound a special alert. One of the two clusters in which this D614G mutation broke out appears to have been traced to a restaurateur who visited India. He is reported to have been awarded a jail term for violating Malaysian rules of quarantine upon his return.

The man’s visit suggests our country could also be exposed to the new strain. How far it may have spread, if at all, can only be determined once we obtain the details of his itinerary. Official channels of diplomacy would be well advised to get cracking on this as a prudential measure. Meanwhile, an in-depth study of the new pathogen is awaited. While it’s observed to be extra contagious, the World Health Organization has found no evidence so far that it causes a more severe illness. Even so, we need to watch out. It’s the very infectivity of covid that makes the pandemic so difficult to squash. If D614G represents a sharp variation of the dreaded virus, it could also complicate vaccine development initiatives. We should track this strain closely.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via