Maruti Suzuki India chairman R.C. Bhargava’s critical review of policies for the automobile sector should prompt a rethink. At an industry event on Wednesday, the veteran business leader flagged the industry’s declining trend in evidence for some years now, noting that there has been little concrete action to reverse it. He blamed high taxes for hurting vehicle affordability, arguing that the industry would not see a revival unless this is addressed.

It is true that taxes in India imposed by the Centre and states are cumulatively among the highest in the world, on cars especially. The cost burden of new emission norms and recently-raised upfront insurance charges have further put car purchases out of the reach for large numbers. Covid-compressed incomes may have dampened demand as well, not to mention would-be vehicle replacers waiting for reachably priced electric options, with carbon-exhaust sensitivities on the rise in the context of climate change. Given the big role of automobile manufacturing in our economy, we should find ways for the industry to drive itself out of its slump. A relook at some of our policies might be a good place to start.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.