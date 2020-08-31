Bhushan case: Let’s be thankful

The real reason this sordid little drama over a few tweets is not over, however, is that observers are left wondering what exactly can or cannot be said of our apex court without offending it to the point of risking legal action. In one tweet, Bhushan was reported to have put out a picture of Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde astride a Harley-Davidson motorcycle allegedly owned by a leader of the country’s ruling party. In another, he had accused four past CJIs of having had an adverse impact on democracy. Usual stuff, by social media standards, but too much, it would seem, for the Supreme Court to let pass.