The Supreme Court on Friday held Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in a case registered against the senior lawyer over two of his tweets. The apex court fixed 20 August for hearings on his punishment. He could be imprisoned for up to six months, or fined ₹2,000, or both. Alternatively, under the law, he may be discharged or his punishment remitted upon tendering an apology to the court’s satisfaction.

The court had initiated criminal contempt proceedings and issued a show-cause notice to Bhushan on 22 July, saying his remarks on Twitter “had brought the administration of justice in disrepute". On 29 June, the eminent lawyer had posted a tweet deemed critical of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde, and two days earlier, he had written about the “role of the Supreme Court" in the alleged “destruction" of democracy over the past six years. He had also alluded to the role of four former CJIs in what he saw as the impairment of democracy in the country. Bhushan has been an outspoken advocate of institutional transparency and justice, and has in the past uncovered and fought against several high-profile corruption scandals, including the 2G telecom scam. Friday’s verdict suggests that he crossed a line in airing his opinions of the higher judiciary, whose judgements are open to reasonable critique but judges are shielded by our contempt law.

Whether that law needs revision has been a big debate for some time. The Bhushan case has revived voices in favour of nullifying it on the argument that, like our colonial-era sedition law, it lends itself to misuse as a tool to squash dissent. In this case, the court took suo motu cognisance of Bhushan’s tweets, and that too at a time that covid had curtailed people’s access to justice. Fears have been expressed of a chilling effect that the ruling might have on what people say in public. The people of India need to be assured that this is not about criticism per se. Also, it would help if we had a principled debate on freedom of speech and its limits in the context of democracy. Rethinks of old laws can be worthwhile—most of all, because no institution is infallible.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via