Bhushan in contempt and a law under scrutiny

Whether that law needs revision has been a big debate for some time. The Bhushan case has revived voices in favour of nullifying it on the argument that, like our colonial-era sedition law, it lends itself to misuse as a tool to squash dissent. In this case, the court took suo motu cognisance of Bhushan’s tweets, and that too at a time that covid had curtailed people’s access to justice. Fears have been expressed of a chilling effect that the ruling might have on what people say in public. The people of India need to be assured that this is not about criticism per se. Also, it would help if we had a principled debate on freedom of speech and its limits in the context of democracy. Rethinks of old laws can be worthwhile—most of all, because no institution is infallible.