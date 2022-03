The US budget unveiled this week had an outlay of $5.8 trillion, a big chunk of it marked to build America “back better". But its novelty lay in its billionaire minimum income tax proposal for taxing households worth over $100 million by assets. Those held liable but pay a tax rate below 20% of their income and unrealized gains must pony up more money to reach that mark. This way, as US President Joe Biden argued, the wealthy will no longer get away with an “indefensibly low" tax burden. The idea gels well with the fact that America’s 700-plus billionaires made estimated wealth gains of $1 trillion in 2021 alone. The $361 billion this levy could raise over the next decade can be put to good use, too.