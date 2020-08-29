Subscribe
Big Bazaar has been bought by Reliance Retail. Photo: S. Kumar/Mint

Big Bazaar in Reliance’s cart

1 min read . 11:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Kishore Biyani’s chain that showed how pile-it-high-and-sell-it-low could crack the retail market open for large formats was a winner in its day. It has been snapped up by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, which seems keen to dominate our retail sector, online or off it. Expect action ahead

Before covid-19 socially distanced us, elbow shopping was once a rage, a thing done profitably by a surge of shoppers at Big Bazaar, Kishore Biyani’s ambitious chain that had cracked open a mass market for large-format retail. It was a pile-it-high-and-sell-it-low game, with prices tagged on to pop eyes. At its mega discount melas, crowds often got restive, complete with aisle scuffles over stuff flying off shelves. In some ways, the venture had done what US-based Walmart had been eyeing India for. On Saturday, it was sold to Reliance Retail along with its parent, Future Group, in a deal placed at slightly over 24,700 crore.

Word of it had been in the air. The debt-laden Future Group was at threat of bankruptcy, and its buyout by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance amounts to a rescue. The troubles of Biyani’s retail play predated the covid shock. The thunder of his retail model was stolen by e-com players online, and much else about it had got outmoded. Under Reliance, which looks determined to dominate the retail scene both online and off, the business gets to survive.

It’s clear that a retailer with the most pervasive reach in India, be it at one’s fingertips via an app or at a short walk round the block, would have the kind of clout that neither Walmart nor Amazon have boasted. How fiercely Reliance’s mega ambitions are challenged could chart how the retail space in India plays out. It remains one of India’s most over-regulated sectors, with signs of much market flux ahead. There may be more buyouts to come.

.

