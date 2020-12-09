Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Big data debased
Members of Muslim community during a protest against the Chinese government's policies on Muslim Uyghur minority

Big data debased

1 min read . 10:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Reports of Beijing’s human rights violations have grown alarming in recent years
  • Those it suspects of “extremist” activity are routinely packed off to mass detention centres, as the world largely looks the other way

A leaked list of prisoners obtained by Human Rights Watch reveals that China may have weaponized big data against its ethnic minorities. It has details of more than 2,000 people held after being spotlighted by predictive software that reportedly uses cutting-edge tools to sift and analyse vast troves of personal bits and bytes. Scans of relationships, messages and travel history had stripped most of their freedom, it seems. A woman was detained for “links to sensitive countries", a reference to her sister’s phone numbers, it turned out, and a man was held for studying the Quran years ago.

Reports of Beijing’s human rights violations have grown alarming in recent years. That this ‘People’s Republic’ may have deployed technology to spy on citizens and deny some of them their liberty, that too on the pretext of curbing terrorism, is no big surprise. Those it suspects of “extremist" activity are routinely packed off to mass detention centres, as the world largely looks the other way. What should make us wonder is how peripheral such dystopic uses of tech tools seem as worries in gung-ho spheres of software ingenuity. Data abuse is no trivial matter.

