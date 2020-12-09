Big data debased

Reports of Beijing’s human rights violations have grown alarming in recent years. That this ‘People’s Republic’ may have deployed technology to spy on citizens and deny some of them their liberty, that too on the pretext of curbing terrorism, is no big surprise. Those it suspects of “extremist" activity are routinely packed off to mass detention centres, as the world largely looks the other way. What should make us wonder is how peripheral such dystopic uses of tech tools seem as worries in gung-ho spheres of software ingenuity. Data abuse is no trivial matter.