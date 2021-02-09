OPEN APP
A file photo of Union minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: Mint)
Birds of a feather...

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM IST Livemint

For Koo to rival Twitter’s flock, placed at 19 million in India, Modi himself would have to adopt it as his principal online platform

Piyush Goyal, a member of the Union cabinet, announced on Tuesday that he had gotten onto Koo, an online platform for microblogs, which offers an alternative to Twitter. “I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo," he tweeted. Apart from Goyal, several wings of the government have also adopted this new platform.

Amid the Centre’s friction with Twitter over the American company’s refusal to block some 1,400 accounts it wants suspended, the fancy they’ve taken to Koo is best interpreted as an attempt to direct followers towards an Indian option that recently won our Atmanirbhar App Challenge and high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast. Whether high-profile political patronage will lure enough users for Koo to expand by virtue of network effects, however, is another matter. That it lets us koo (think of a koel’s sound) in desi languages could act as a draw. But for Koo to rival Twitter’s flock, placed at 19 million in India, Modi himself would have to adopt it as his principal online platform.

