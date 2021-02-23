Bitcoin or blip coin?

The volatility we often witness can be ascribed to the nature of crypto units. As tokens of exchange, they have no intrinsic value whatsoever, and serve largely as speculative targets in a world flush with fiat money, thanks to history’s biggest ever cash-creation binge, brought on by the covid crisis. The suffix ‘currency’ is thus a misnomer. Bitcoin isn’t useful for shopping (except for illegal things, presumably). But then, the same could be said of gold, which has been a long-serving unit of exchange, and dumped as the US dollar’s back-up only half a century ago, and remains sought after. As with gold, who can say what price is right?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}