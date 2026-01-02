On the first day of 2026, Bitcoin was trading at around $87,600 in early hours, down roughly 6% over the year and more than 30% from its October peak.
Mint Quick Edit | What let Bitcoin investors down in 2025? The role of America's strategic reserve
SummaryBitcoin’s 30% fall in price from its October peak was led by over-leveraged bets being unwound, but a more lasting blow was dealt by America's crypto policy. Also, what Bitcoin’s good for, as a hedge, gold is better at.
