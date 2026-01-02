logoOpinion

Mint Quick Edit | What let Bitcoin investors down in 2025? The role of America's strategic reserve

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read2 Jan 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The irony of the drop in Bitcoin, seen as “digital gold”, is that the real thing, gold itself, has gained.
Bitcoin’s 30% fall in price from its October peak was led by over-leveraged bets being unwound, but a more lasting blow was dealt by America's crypto policy. Also, what Bitcoin’s good for, as a hedge, gold is better at.

On the first day of 2026, Bitcoin was trading at around $87,600 in early hours, down roughly 6% over the year and more than 30% from its October peak.

The irony of this slide in “digital gold” is that the real thing, gold itself, has gained about 63% in dollar terms over the year, thanks largely to safe-haven demand in the face of global uncertainty.

Bitcoin’s autumn selloff was triggered by hugely leveraged bets on this crypto being unwound, but perhaps the big let-down was America’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve set up by US President Donald Trump.

Investor hopes of federal purchases sank once it became clear it would only hold seizures by law enforcers.

In the absence of plans for an e-dollar, what the US effectively gave legitimacy to, instead, were stablecoins pegged to its currency.

These tokens may not just fill the vacuum of a missing digital dollar, they might even help the greenback defend its global role as a unit of value.

Dollar-tokens designed for anonymity of use, for example, could mimic cash.

Where does this leave Bitcoin?

As a hedge against over-issuance of fiat money, it’ll retain its appeal.

But in that role, gold is a strong rival, one whose glitter needs no software to endure.

