Mint Quick Edit | Poll takeaway: BJP’s dominance isn’t on the wane
Summary
- India’s ruling party defied exit polls to win Haryana’s assembly polls. While the Congress won in Jammu and Kashmir as a junior partner, its broad narrative of a BJP in decline has come apart. The grand old party still has a lot of work to do.
The assembly election results of Tuesday had an unexpected twist, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defying pollsters to win a majority of the 90 seats in Haryana’s legislative body, while the National Conference and Congress alliance swept Jammu and Kashmir, as many had forecast.