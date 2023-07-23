Blue bird uncaged?1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:22 PM IST
“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday
Talk about changes at Twitter, and the biggest one may not yet have come. The blue bird, synonymous with the micro-blog platform, now seems set to be uncaged as Elon Musk overhauls his $44 billion purchase. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he tweeted on Sunday. “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight," he added, it may be taken live on Monday. A rebranding exercise appears underway, although the mercurial manner in which Twitter appears to be run means it’s never easy to guess what’s next. The timing suggests it’s a defensive response to Meta’s launch of Threads, a “cage fight" that could make its micro-blog monopoly wobble. A flight of users to this new rival would depend on Threads’ ability to generate user-get-user network effects, which, while clearly boosted by Meta’s Instagram reach, is still its big challenge. A potential truce could take the shape of both platforms turning interoperable for a mega-sized joint network and shared gains. This could yield a social media giant that anti-trust authorities would have to take a grim view of. Even tacit cooperation will need watching, no matter how noisy this online fight gets.