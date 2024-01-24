Blue chips slide: Valuation worries

Are stretched equity valuations at a snapping point? Stock market slides that have followed quarterly results suggest so. Last week, HDFC results took a toll on indices, with banking sector stocks battered. On Tuesday, while bank scrips dropped further and Zee’s price crashed on its split with Sony, post-result Reliance and Hindustan Unilever slid, along with other heavyweights, dragging indices down.

Broad external factors are often pointed out as gloom-casters. Last week saw US bond yields rise on hawkish comments by a central bank official, while geopolitical tensions in West Asia have been implicated by some this time. Other aspects of global uncertainty have also contributed to taut nerves among investors. Yet, it doesn’t eclipse the worry that equities in general have exceeded levels justifiable by likely future earnings.

Divergent views of the potential for business gains on the back of India’s post-pandemic economic expansion seem to be at play too, which could spell volatility as fresh data emerges and outlooks are revised either up or down. Of course, events overseas could impact assets everywhere, but domestic profit prospects are in need of greater clarity too.