Blue chips slide: Valuation worries
Summary
- Broad external factors are often pointed out as gloom-casters but that doesn’t eclipse the worry that equities in general have exceeded levels justifiable by likely future earnings.
Are stretched equity valuations at a snapping point? Stock market slides that have followed quarterly results suggest so. Last week, HDFC results took a toll on indices, with banking sector stocks battered. On Tuesday, while bank scrips dropped further and Zee’s price crashed on its split with Sony, post-result Reliance and Hindustan Unilever slid, along with other heavyweights, dragging indices down.