The second serological survey conducted in Delhi suggests that 29.1% of its population has developed antibodies against coronavirus. This is modestly higher than the 23% recorded in the first. That almost one in every three residents has a shield against covid may seem like a cause for relief. But an important takeaway is that our efforts to stop the infection’s spread may not be having the desired effect. True, these findings pertain just to one city, but similarly high figures have been reported from other parts of the country as well.

The question being asked is whether we are headed for herd immunity, a phenomenon by which antibody carriers, once in a high proportion of a local population, effectively ringfence non-carriers. The answer remains blurry. Though speculation is rife, it hasn’t been confirmed that our crisis can be solved this way. Some studies suggest that if the pass-on rate, the average count of others who each virus carrier infects, is reduced by social distancing, then just above 40% need antibodies for herd immunity to set in. But this would still mean that all our safety protocols must stay in place. This holds out hope. But don’t rely on it.

