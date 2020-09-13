Brace for a churn

Yet, that could also push their prices beyond their inherent value. Already, mid- and small-cap valuations are seen as overstretched. While it’s true that multi-cap funds are supposed to vary their stock selection, making fund managers adhere to a stiff ratio of stock categories would force them to manage a mix they do not deem optimal on a risk-return test. Specifically, with smaller firms doing badly, the rule could load multi-cap funds with greater risk. As that’s unfair to investors, this fund category may even have to thin out. That’s an option fund houses could exercise, the regulator suggested Sunday. Sure. But the churn won’t be pretty.