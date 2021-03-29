India’s 24 life insurers have so far coughed up nearly ₹2,000 crore to settle more than 25,000 covid death claims, according to a news report. These claims are in addition to the usual death claims that insurers receive in a year. Even if these covid-related claims are not alarmingly high, represent only a fraction of our overall covid fatalities and don’t threaten their solvency, they are sure to impact their profitability.

Also, buyers of coverage will have to brace for a price hike. In the light of covid, insurers expect to rework their mortality assumptions--i.e., their death rate forecasts that are used for the pricing of policy premiums. Their actuarial calculations may have to account for the grim reality of this pandemic: that it isn't about to disappear anytime soon. This is a global worry. Reinsurance companies, which underwrite insurers' pure-protection portfolios, are expected to raise their fees, too.

In some ways, a repricing of insurance was inevitable, but we had still hoped that the pandemic would be fleeting enough not to bump up premiums. Now, however, it looks as if our covid crisis will take a long while to resolve in a way that returns us to past mortality trends. Coronavirus could conceivably be around, with mutations branching off in various directions, for years on end. The prevalence of 'long covid' as an affliction, by which individuals infected by the virus show mysterious health conditions long after their recovery, is another worry.

