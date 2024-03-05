Bribery shield taken away by SC: Just as well
The Supreme Court has held that lawmakers are not immune from prosecution in cases of bribery for making a speech or voting a certain way in Parliament or state legislatures. The verdict of the seven-judge bench sets aside the judgement in the 1998 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha case, in which a five-member bench of the apex court had upheld the immunity of lawmakers.