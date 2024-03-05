Bribery shield taken away by SC: Just as well

While Articles 105 and 194 provide them a legal shield to enable them to work without fear, the court on Monday disagreed that this encompassed bribery. “To give any privilege unconnected to the functioning of Parliament or legislature will lead to creating a class that enjoys unchecked exemptions from the operation of law of the land," the court said. “Corruption and bribery of members of the legislature erode the functioning of democracy," it added.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

While Articles 105 and 194 provide them a legal shield to enable them to work without fear, the court on Monday disagreed that this encompassed bribery. “To give any privilege unconnected to the functioning of Parliament or legislature will lead to creating a class that enjoys unchecked exemptions from the operation of law of the land," the court said. “Corruption and bribery of members of the legislature erode the functioning of democracy," it added.

This rights a wrong judicial example that had been set in India. While lawmakers do need some privileges to better discharge their duties, this doesn’t imply they can live above the law. Corruption, especially, should be dealt with sternly, whether it takes places outside or in Parliament. As representatives, lawmakers should welcome the ruling.