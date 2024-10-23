Mint Quick Edit | All eyes are on the BRICS summit in Russia this week
Summary
- It’ll have more than 20 heads of state in attendance, including those of China and Iran. Will de-dollarization plans move ahead? The US will be watching, as will we, with a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and China’s Xi Jinping expected to be the summit’s highlight.
Much global attention this week is expected to focus on Kazan in Russia, where leaders of an expanded Brics grouping are meeting. More than 20 heads of state will be present, including those of China and Iran—US adversaries that were clubbed with Russia and North Korea as an “axis of upheaval" by an American think tank.