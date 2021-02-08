B-school stakes

Five management institutes in India feature on the latest Financial Times’ Global MBA chart, which ranks the world’s 100 best regarded MBA courses. The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, is ranked No. 23, while the rest are all Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs): Bangalore at No. 35, Calcutta at No. 44, Ahmedabad at No. 48 and Indore at No. 94.

While it’s a good showing, no doubt, the country ought to be doing much better on business education. As any B-school graduate worth his degree or diploma would attest, the key is competition. To this end, our state-run IIMs were once to be granted far greater functional autonomy, but progress on this score has been slow. They still seem like clones of each other. Thankfully, ISB, set up in 2001 in alliance with a few foreign B-schools, has shaken up what was once an IIM monopoly at the top. Now, we need a bunch of fresh collaborative efforts. Our National Education Policy of 2020 advocated a legislative framework for the entry of foreign universities to India. This will certainly help, especially if a shake-up in this field spurs competitive business research and new academic models.

