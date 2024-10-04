Mint Quick Edit | Rumbles from afar: West Asian hostilities and China's stimulus
Summary
- Indian equities dropped 2.1% on Thursday, wiping out roughly ₹10 trillion of investor wealth. While the risk of a wider regional conflagration in West Asia has risen, China’s equity market appears to be attracting inflows on the back of its stimulus. What are the odds of a market bounce-back?
The Indian stock market got a jolt on Thursday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 2.1%. This was its biggest fall in about two months, and wiped out roughly ₹10 trillion of investor wealth in a single swoop. What darkened the mood were war clouds in West Asia, which thickened after Iran’s air strikes on Israel.